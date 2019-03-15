Mourinho in subtle dig at Man Utd as he waxes lyrical over rivals Liverpool

Jose Mourinho has seemingly aimed a dig at former club Manchester United by ignoring their amazing comeback effort against PSG.

The Red Devils have had a dramatic upturn in form since the Portuguese left in December, arguably culminating in their 3-1 second-leg victory during the last 16 of the Champions League, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit to knock PSG out.

Mourinho though ignored their exploits in the French capital, insisting that Liverpool’s win over Bayern was ‘for sure’ the best performance of this season’s competition so far.

“I was looking at Liverpool, they were on their way down in the Premier League and they were losing lots of points, and they come with for sure the best performance of the season in the Champions League. For sure,” Mourinho told Russia Today.

“So they managed to surprise me. I don’t think they surprised themselves because of course, they are the first ones to believe. But to surprise lots of people with that strong performance.

“That puts them now in of course a good position for the Champions League fight. But I think also by the mental point of view maybe they are reborn and they can bring this kind of performance to the Premier League.”

Mourinho also discussed Bayern Munich: “My analysis was based on Bayern tradition and Bayern I think for nine consecutive years they go to the quarter-final – so I think it’s the first time in nine years that they don’t go.

“Bayern was just sad to see. I think they buckled at every possible perspective. Liverpool was the team that brought the line up, Bayern was the team that kept the line back, big distance between the lines.

“Lewandowski too lonely. No pressure in the midfield. James Rodriguez absolutely lost, incapable of making any kind of pressing, any kind of game in between the lines or connection with the three attacking players. So I think really a sad performance from Bayern.”