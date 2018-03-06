Man Utd mega deal awaits as De Gea delivers new Real Madrid snub

David De Gea has reportedly rejected Real Madrid’s latest offer due to the influence that Jose Mourinho is having on his career.

The Spain star is still said to near the top of Real president Florentino Perez’s wishlist of summer signings, despite seemingly committing his future to United several times over.

Indeed, De Gea is reported to be close to penning a mega £350,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford, as Mourinho looks to keep arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe.

The 27-year-old still has 18 months remaining on his current contract and while that still remains the case, Real will continue to test the water to see if they can convince the 27-year-old to return to Madrid.

De Gea, however, has rejected their latest offer, according to El Confidencial, who claim that the stopper’s relationship with Mourinho has played a key role in the former Atletico star’s decision to stay put.

That decision could be bad news for Chelsea though, with Perez now expected to turn to his next target – believed to be Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Real are set for a big summer overhaul of their squad, with current No.1 Keylor Navas set to be moved on as Perez does not believe that the Costa Rican is true world class.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport: As football debates VAR, tennis celebrates 12 years of the challenge system (Tennis365).