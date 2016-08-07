Mourinho insists that Pogba could be the new Scholes for United

Jose Mourinho has wasted no time in talking up Paul Pogba, insisting that he could fill the void left in the Manchester United midfield since Paul Scholes’ retirement.

Pogba is due to undergo a medical in Manchester soon, with the Red Devils confirming on their official website that the player has been given permission by Juventus.

“We have number 10s, we don’t have what I call a second midfield player, who is strong enough, powerful enough, but has creativity and scores goals,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

“Lampard, Scholes, Gerrrard – the second player who sometimes scores more than the number 10 but defends like a number six. They’re difficult to find. These three unbelievable players represent that.”

He also stated that the rest of the squad were taken aback by how different Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to the media personality he portrays.

“The other players are surprised,” he said. “Not me, because I know him. He’s a good guy. He says the words he does for fun. He can go to the kit man and say ‘please, give a towel to God’, and then laugh, laugh, laugh.

“The image he sells is not him. He’s a good guy.”