Mourinho irked as he makes claim about Lampard treatment at Chelsea

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says that there should be more pressure on Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard, to match the demands he felt as Blues manager.

Both coaches go head-to-head on Sunday in a crunch Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, there is extra significance given that Mourinho managed Lampard in two spells in West London.

What’s more, though, Lampard has now stepped into his ex-boss’ old shoes by taking the Chelsea hot seat. But Mourinho has said that Lampard is under much less pressure than he was as Blues boss.

“What I felt is that was when I was in these clubs [Chelsea and Manchester United], there was huge pressure on me and now there is not huge pressure on the coaches of these teams,” the Portuguese said (via the Daily Mirror).

“Put a little bit of pressure on them and leave us in peace, doing our job.”

Lampard, meanwhile, insisted in his own pre-match press conference that all managers feel great pressure.

He said: “We all have pressures as managers, not just myself and Jose but any manager, not just in the Premier League.

“Jose was here at Chelsea as a manager so he understands it very well. He also went to Manchester United and would have understood the pressures there very well when you spend a lot of money.

“If you look at the spending over the last couple of seasons, what Tottenham made in the summer I came to Chelsea, and then what they have done in this break, compared to us you will see it has been very similar output.

“The only thing that will get you success is hard work. The pressures are huge anyway. The pressures at Tottenham will be big, because Jose built a fantastic squad and has incredible players.

“We are both in the same position. We want success and people have expectations of us and we work towards that. But it’s very comparable if you look at the spending for sure, since I have been at the club.”

Spurs, Chelsea eager for silverware

Both managers are now in the early stages of what they hope will be productive cycles with their teams leading to silverware.

Indeed, Spurs are the Premier League’s frontrunners after 10 games, but Chelsea are not far behind. What both sides have in common, though, is recent spending on exciting new talent.

Chelsea spent over £200million on several key additions, including goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder Kai Havertz.

Tottenham, meanwhile, expended less but the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have proved shrewd signings.

READ MORE: Chelsea gearing up to challenge Man City for Messi, claims report