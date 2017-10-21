Mourinho issues half-baked apology to Conte over injury jibe

Jose Mourinho believes Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte may have misunderstood his jibe about injuries after the Manchester United boss admits he likes a good moan himself.

The United boss underlined how many other Premier League managers complain about their injury problems after his injury-hit side claimed a 1-0 win at Benfica on Wednesday.

Those comments got under the skin of Chelsea’s Conte, who said Mourinho “has to think about his team” rather than what is happening at his old club.

The United boss, however, while stopping short of making an apology, believes Conte may have got the wrong end of the stick.

Mourinho also stuck to his guns about managers moaning about injuries.

“Our philosophy is not to moan, not to cry,” Mourinho said. “I moan and cry about other things. I moan about the fixtures, moan about no time to rest.

Antonio Conte: Meets Mourinho again

“I moan about why I don’t understand why we play Saturday after Wednesday when we should play Sunday. I moan about this all the time, but not about injuries.

“When managers say I moan about the fixtures then he is right, but nobody can say I moan about injuries because I always try to speak about opportunities for other players.”