Mourinho: It is too late for Man Utd to get top four

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it is “too late” for Manchester United to make the top four due to injuries.

Jose Mourinho’s side find themselves in fifth position in the Premier League with four games left in the league season.

United sit just one point behind Manchester City and a further three off Liverpool in third place in the race for the top four.

“We have two matches in one week against Celta. It is important to have everyone back,” said Mourinho.

“In the relation to the Premier League I think it is too late because in April we played nine matches, seven of them in the Premier League and we had too many problems.

“We had too many players absent. Because of that we had players who had to play 800 minutes of football and we paid the price.

“We played against fresh teams. In this moment the perspective is different because the Europa League becomes even more important for us and it is good to have three players back who give us more options.”

Talking further about rotating his squad between competitions, Mourinho responded to a question regarding the possibility of a ‘Nicky Butt’ side to rest players for the final.

“We are talking hypothetically here. I especially have the final of the Europa League in mind when I said it but it is way too early to talk about that because we have a 50% of the final and so do Celta Vigo.

“But if the players are going to play the final, they would not be selected to play the Sunday before the final.

“Thinking about us as a team, winning this competition would be a good achievement and would allow us to be back in the Champions League.

“If we have to rest players next weekend then we are going to do that.”