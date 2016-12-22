Mourinho: I’ve neglected certain players and I feel bad

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits to having “bad feelings” over his failure to give some members of his squad a fair chance to prove themselves to him.

A number of players, such as Memphis Depay, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Morgan Schneiderlin and Ashley Young, have found themselves with restricted pitch time so far this season.

Mourinho pointed to a proliferation of personnel for specific positions as one of the reasons why some people have not been afforded a chance but said it is something which troubles him.

“I still have bad feelings towards myself as I didn’t give a real chance to everyone,” he told Sky Sports News.

“There are some positions in our sport where we have over-booking.

“The attacking wing positions we have not just a few wingers but also people who can play there: we can add (Marcus) Rashford and (Wayne) Rooney to players like (Jesse) Lingard, (Juan) Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Memphis Depay, (Anthony) Martial and Ashley Young.

“To be honest people like Young and Memphis I didn’t give them a run of matches for them to prove so I have this little bad feeling.”

Despite not being able to properly assess all the players he inherited from Louis van Gaal, Mourinho insists he is happy with the squad he has and is not looking to force anyone to leave Old Trafford: “If we open the door for someone to leave, it is not because we push him but because he wants to leave.

“I keep saying the same – I like my squad, I want to keep my squad