Jose Mourinho reportedly branded Paul Pogba “a virus” in an astonishing Manchester United dressing-room rant.

United battled to a 2-2 draw against a relegation-battling Southampton, having gone two goals down in the first half.

Saints have won one league game at home all year, but almost stunned a laboured, insipid United.

Mourinho laid into his midfielders after the game, and it seems he went even further behind closed doors.

According to Duncan Castles, the Portuguese called Pogba “a virus” and accused him of showing a lack of “respect” to his teammates and the fans.

A Daily Record says quotes Mourinho as telling the Frenchman: “You don’t play. You don’t respect players and supporters. And you kill the mentality of the good, honest people around you.”