Mourinho lands first role since Manchester United sacking

Jose Mourinho has landed his first role since his sacking by Manchester United – as a pundit for broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

The Portuguese, whose reign as United manager ended last month, will offer his “forthright opinions” as a studio pundit on the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea on January 19, as well as the Asian Cup match between Qatar and Saudi Arabia two days earlier, beIN SPORTS said.

Mourinho worked as a pundit for Russian state-funded television station RT at last summer’s World Cup.

Since he left Old Trafford, United have won five straight games in all competitions under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho has been linked with a number of jobs since leaving United, including claims he was offered a position at Benfica.

But he told Portuguese media outlet Correio da Manha: “I haven’t received an offer and even if I did, obviously the president of Benfica and the club itself would be the first to know my decision.

“I think I can say that today, I don’t have any intention of coming back to work in Portugal.”