Marcus Rashford has been handed all the tools needed to succeed for club and country, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The United forward has found his form under scrutiny in recent months, with Mourinho embarking on a lengthy rant earlier this season over how the player has been given plenty of game-time at Old Trafford.

After turning 21 this week, Rashford, will be hoping to add to his solitary United goal for the campaign on the south coast when they take on Bournemouth.

“I think he’s having fantastic conditions to develop,” Mourinho said. “He’s still developing but he’s having fantastic conditions.

“Since Mr (Louis) Van Gaal brought him to the team, then I come, and he played with me a lot.

“Played in the national team with Sam (Allardyce) and then with Gary (Gareth Southgate), playing the World Cup, playing the Europa League final, playing two FA Cup finals.

“He’s having incredible opportunities to develop, which I think is what he’s doing but sometimes I think the pressure is probably too high.

“He just turned 21. How many players at 21 had more game time in a big club, in a big country national team?

“How many players are having this kind of opportunities to develop their potential? Not many.

“From my point of view, a little pressure will help him to achieve what he can achieve.”

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.