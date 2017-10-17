Mourinho lays down certain conditions before signing new deal

Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to commit to a new Manchester United contract – but only if he believes it reflects his achievements and current status at the club.

The Portuguese manager is approaching the midpoint of the three-year deal he signed upon his appointment at the club in the summer of 2016 – but reports over the last couple of days have hinted at a possible revolt in the camp.

First Mourinho spoke with a French newspaper, telling them his departure from Old Trafford was “inevitable”, before on Monday it emerged that a journalist close to the United boss said frustrations with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could see him walking away.

However, it is believed Mourinho wants to stay at Old Trafford and extend his stay at the club and The Guardian reports the former Chelsea boss is mindful of signing an extension – providing certain conditions, most notably a significant payrise, are factored in.

Mourinho is currently paid around £15million a season, but having led the club back into the Champions League, as well as to two trophies in his first 12 months, is looking for an improvement on that package.

Their form this season has been impressive too, with the club winning nine of their first 11 matches to sit two points behind leaders Manchester City and well placed to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

That all comes despite doubts over their recent performance at Liverpool, with Jamie Carragher questioning the wisdom of Mourinho’s caution in the display.

But with United yet to open talks with Mourinho over a new deal, it seems they may have to act fast, with Mourinho already admitting his admiration for the project at Paris Saint-Germain.

“At the moment in Paris there is something special” he told TF1’s Téléfoot. “Magic, quality, youth, it’s fantastic.”