Mourinho left ‘bewitched’ by Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been quoted as saying Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has left him ‘bewitched’.

United are reportedly weighing up a move for the Monaco teenager, though Monaco’s decision to stick a £130million price tag on his head could persuade them to look elsewhere.

While United are being linked with paying £173m for Neymar, but Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio says that it is Mbappe who fascinates Mourinho.

He uses the word ‘bewitched’ but then adds: ‘But the competition is fierce: the boy is tempting half of Europe and it seems that Florentino Perez was present at the Stade Louis II for the Monaco-City evening.’

Perez himself said this weekend when asked about Mbappe: “Anything is possible, but we will not talk about players who don’t belong to Real Madrid. He’s a great player but we’re only thinking about La Liga and the Champions League right now.”

The player, however, has been tipped to reject any advances from Manchester United by his Monaco team-mate Fabinho, who said: “We know that sooner or later he will end up at Real Madrid, Barcelona or a club of that calibre.

“But so long as he is still with us, we are going to profit from that!”