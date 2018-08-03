Mateo Kovacic is reportedly ready to accept a move to Chelsea after turning his nose up on a move to Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho was reported by Marca to have had a €60m offer for the Croatian midfielder accepted by Real Madrid earlier this week – only for the player to reject a move to Old Trafford amid fears over the style of football United play.

But United’s loss could reportedly be Chelsea’s gain with Calciomercato reporting that Kovacic is willing to move to the Premier League, with the Blues his reported first choice.

New Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is busy shaping his playing staff ahead of the new season – but now has less than a week to finalise his squad until January at least. The Italian has so far managed to sign Jorginho and Rob Green only – but efforts to strengthen his defence and attack have so far fallen short, with deals for Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain failing.

And a fee of £55million would unlikely put Chelsea off if they were to pursue a deal for Kovacic.

The Croatia international is said to be open to a move away from Real, after struggling for game time since his arrival from Inter Milan in 2014 – and while it appears United aren’t in his plans, a move to London and Stamford Bridge may well be.

Kovacic might not be the only new arrival at Chelsea this week, with Friday’s papers suggesting the Blues are ready to raise the stakes for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

