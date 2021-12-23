Mourinho left unimpressed with Roma as Abraham offers injury update

Roma manager José Mourinho was disappointed with his side’s intensity and pressing in their 1-1 home draw with Sampdoria on Wednesday night.

The Giallorossi needed a win to close a six-point gap to the Champions League places but instead saw themselves drop to sixth in the Serie A table. Roma grabbed a 72nd minute lead through substitute Eldor Shomurodov but conceded the equaliser eight minutes later. Key striker Tammy Abraham was also taken off injured early in the second half for Mourinho’s side.

Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Mourinho said: “In the first half there were difficulties at all levels. The team didn’t concentrate to the maximum, it was difficult to catch the highest lines, lost balls, little initiative. Only Zaniolo played with intensity and responsiveness.

“The second half was better, more intense, more pressing, we changed Mkhitaryan’s position, we created, we scored, we could have scored sooner or later.

“It’s very difficult to play against a team that doesn’t want to play, who did well to take their point, but for the game it’s our fault for lack of quality and their fault for attitude.

“Sampdoria had possession in their own half, they brought down a lot of players in the build-up phase. They didn’t create danger, but they tried to make us stretch and make us lose compactness. They created instability for us, then in the second half we changed positions and attitude.”

Key striker picks up injury

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham was taken off injured in Wednesday’s disappointing 1-1 home draw with Sampdoria. He was replaced by Felix Afena-Gyan after 47 minutes.

On his forward’s fitness, Mourinho explained: “I only saw blood, nothing more. He couldn’t walk, in the second half we risked a bit because we lost a substitution. I don’t think it’s serious, but he’s definitely not well.”

Abraham himself is hopeful of being fit for Roma’s first game of 2022 against Milan on the 6th of January.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The 24-year-old England striker scored twice in the Giallorossi’s 4-1 win over Atalanta earlier in December.

He has netted six goals in 17 Serie A matches and a further six in the Europa Conference League.

The striker said in a brief post-match interview: “The ankle is fine, it hurts a bit. I’ll be there for Milan though. Merry Christmas and Forza Roma.”

READ MORE: Roma boss Jose Mourinho bemoans defending but lauds talisman