Mourinho let his Man Utd ‘horses run freely’ in Swansea win

Jose Mourinho admitted that he “let the horses run freely” after a blistering three-goal burst in four second-half minutes saw Manchester United win 4-0 at Swansea on Saturday.

Goals from Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial ensured United made it back-to-back four-goal wins in the Premier League and Mourinho was delighted.

“There was happiness in our play,” said the Portuguese tactician. “There was no need to close the door.

“I felt in control, if you had a chance to look at me and my body language I think you could see that.”

United took the lead at the end of a scrappy first period but really showed their quality in the last 10 minutes as they ran riot against a hard-working Swansea outfit.

“They were waiting with class, calm and consistency for the moment to kill the game,” added Mourinho.

“Swansea played with five in the back and they had a moment when they felt they had to change and when they did we had more space and killed the game.

“Anthony Martial is working hard. He is confident. The French language connection is there to help him a lot and get to the level we know he can be because the potential is huge.”