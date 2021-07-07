Former Leeds star Gjanni Alioski could land himself a dream move to Serie A, amid claims that new Roma coach Jose Mourinho wants to bring the versatile star to the Italian capital.

The North Macedonian’s four-year spell at Elland Road this week came to an end. Leeds wanted to keep the 29-year-old and had offered the left-back a new deal.

It’s thought the offer was still on the table for Alioski to stay, despite his contract expiring on June 30.

Now though Leeds have cut ties with the player who made a total of 171 appearances for Leeds, scoring 22 goals. That led to an emotional tribute from the club’s director of football Victor Orta.

As for what’s next for Alioski, the player – now a free agent – is unlikely to be short of offers.

Galatasaray were strongly linked towards the latter stages of his spell at Leeds. That move was soon curtailed though once the player learned of the ill-feeling between the clubs.

Alioski was the subject of two more from Turkey last week. As per a report the left-sided star has been approached by both Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.

However, Italian paper Il Tempo, via Sport Witness, claims the left-sided star has a new option in the form of Roma.

They claim Mourinho ‘likes’ the former Elland Road regular, and his arrival would suit all parties if a deal can be agreed.

Roma are still reeling from the ruptured Achilles injury sustained by Leonardo Spinazzola. The talented left wing-back faces several months on the sidelines after sustaining the injury in their Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium.

However, Alioski would be an ample solution for Mourinho, with his versatility also of appeal to the Portuguese firebrand.

They claim Roma have already been in negotiations with his agent, with a tempting offer thought to have been tabled.

They’re not the only ones keen, however. As per the report both Milan and Napoli are also considering approaches. It means Alioski could well land nicely on his feet after leaving Leeds.

Junior Firpo explains Leeds appeal

Junior Firpo, meanwhile, has explained the way in which Leeds convinced him to move to Elland Road.

The 24-year-old left-back made 41 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. Leeds have been reported to have paid £12.8million for the Dominican Republic-born former Spain Under-21 international.

Explaining his decision to trade Camp Nou for Elland Road, Firpo pointed to his interest in the project that Victor Orta presented to him.

“I am really happy, I wanted to be here and I always wanted to play in the Premier League,” Firpo explained.

“This summer for me, there was many clubs interested. But when Victor Orta spoke with me and showed me the project. I said ‘wow, this is interesting, they really want me’.

“In this moment, I said ok I want to go to Leeds. The people said to me that a full Elland Road is incredible. I want to see this!

“I only want to say I will give my all here; anytime that I play I will give 100% and I saw lots of messages from fans saying ‘Marching On Together’.”

