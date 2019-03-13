Mourinho lined up raids on Liverpool, Man Utd in event of Real appointment

Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Virgil van Dijk and David De Gea if he was appointed as Real Madrid boss, according to a report.

Mourinho was strongly linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, but instead it was another former boss in Zinedine Zidane who confirmed his return to the Bernabeu on Monday.

He signed a three-year contract with Los Blancos, worth an estimated €15m a season, to replace the sacked Santiago Solari.

Ten months after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu having steered the club to a third straight Champions League trophy, but hee rejoins a club reeling from last week’s Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax and currently 12 points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

However, it has been claimed that Mourinho had even drawn up a list of targets ahead of his potential reunion with Florentino Perez.

According to El Chiringuito (via Metro), the Portuguese had Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on his shopping list, having insisted to Perez that the duo would improve the Madrid side in key areas.

Spurs stars Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane were also highlighted as possible additions by Mourinho – but the appointment of Zidane put an end to any pipe dreams.