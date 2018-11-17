Jose Mourinho will reportedly sanction a bid to bring experienced Chelsea defender Gary Cahill to Manchester United in January – but only if efforts to land his No 1 target fall short.

Reports on Friday suggested the United manager is already drawing up a list of potential new central defensive recruits – but it seems his budget may be limited and he may have to shop around for bargain, rather than big-money additions.

United have been linked with a fresh move for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly – but at an asking price of a world-record defender fee of £88million – a move for the powerful Senegalese star seems unlikely to get off the ground.

Mourinho, therefore, is going back in for summer target Diego Godin, with reports claiming United have been given fresh hope of landing the Atletico Madrid defensive lynchpin.

Mourinho wanted Godin last summer but ended up getting nowhere as the 32-year-old eventually committed his future to the La Liga giants, although reports that he actually signed a new deal in Madrid are said to be wide of the mark.

However, it would appear that the Red Devils are back in for a player who is regarded as the world’s best in his position and are hoping to take advantage of the fact that Godin did not actually put pen to paper.

The player turns 33 in February, but he’s still regarded as a brilliant organiser in defence and the man seen by Mourinho as the perfect solution to his side’s shortcomings at the back this season.

The report in the Daily Mirror also claims that Mourinho could turn to Cahill – a player he coached during his second stint at Chelsea, as he looks to strengthen United’s shaky back line.

The paper believes Mourinho will consider a potential loan swoop to bring Cahill to Old Trafford in January – should United fail to agree a deal for Uruguay star Godin.

The England international has become frustrated with a lack of game time under Maurizio Sarri, having made just six appearances this season as the Blues boss has opted to pair up David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger instead.

