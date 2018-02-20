Mourinho looks to take the heat off Pogba ahead of return to action

Jose Mourinho took the pressure off Paul Pogba ahead of his Manchester United return by saying a huge price tag does not bring extra responsibility.

Even for a player so used to being in the spotlight, the France international may have squirmed at recent scrutiny about his form and happiness at Old Trafford.

Mourinho last week admitted Pogba’s form had dropped but angrily dismissed “lies” suggesting a fractured relationship with the midfielder, who would have started Saturday’s FA Cup win at Huddersfield but for illness.

The 24-year-old has recovered in time for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Sevilla, where suggestions that this was the kind of stage where the club-record signing should prove his worth did not sit well.

“I don’t think it’s fair to speak about the responsibilities of a player,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t even like the fact that the player that cost X millions doesn’t have the same responsibility as the player that cost three times X.

“I think the responsibility is for everyone, so I don’t like that kind of approach. I understand for you (the media), but not for me.

“When I decide a team to play, I don’t look to the age, I don’t look to the salary, I don’t look to the transfer fee, because I think that’s not also fair.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.