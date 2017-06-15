‘Mourinho loves me’ – Brazilian forward claims Man Utd move is on

Anderson Talisca believes he could be set for a move to Manchester United this summer after claiming Jose Mourinho “has a love” for him.

Brazilian forward Talisca was first touted as a United target during Louis van Gaal’s time as manager, while he has also been linked with a move to Liverpool since then.

The Benfica star spent last season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, scoring 17 goals and contributing six assists in 33 appearances, and reports at the end of the season suggested Mourinho had renewed United’s interest in him.

And the player, 23, was doing little to disguise his Mourinho’s affections for him as he discussed the possibility of signing for United.

“I can’t talk about Manchester United. It’s not just up to me,” he told Globosport

“It’s up to Benfica, my representatives, who are dealing with the situation. Soon, they’ll have news.

“I’ve had a good season, and Mourinho has a love (for me) that exists, I will not lie.

“It’s a dream, something that all players want. As I said, his love is old and I like his work.

“He’s a great coach and I hope everything works out.”

United are expected to sign Alvaro Morata in the coming days as negotiations with Real Madrid continue, but it remains to be seen if Mourinho will make room for a second new striker in his squad.