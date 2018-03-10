Mourinho in huge admission over Alexis Sanchez’s Man Utd form

Jose Mourinho admits Alexis Sanchez has not shown his best form for Manchester United – but the manager has rejected the notion his high-profile January signing could be hindering the side.

The 29-year-old’s move from Arsenal to Manchester had long been expected but joining the Red Devils instead of Pep Guardiola’s City sent shock waves around the transfer market.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was part of a January swap deal that has not brought immediate returns as, despite being named United’s man of the match in two of his first three games, the Chilean yet to get anywhere near his high standards.

Sanchez was particularly poor in Monday’s 3-2 comeback win at Crystal Palace, where he gave away possession 19 times in a dreadful first half at Selhurst Park.

Asked if he was getting the best out of Sanchez, Mourinho said: “No.

“What is wrong is that he came in the worst moment of the season, which is the winter market. That’s why I don’t like the winter market very, very much.

“I think this was a chance that we didn’t want to lose, and we made it.

“But we don’t believe a lot in the winter market and for sure next season will be better for him.

“But, of course, he is learning how to play with us and we are learning how to get the best out of him.”

Sanchez has started all eight matches since joining United, but Mourinho has yet to find a way of effectively shoehorning him into his attack.

The United boss says it is “great” that the forward is perhaps trying too much – “not afraid to take responsibilities, not afraid to try things to happen,” he said – and baulked at the suggestion he was weakness.

“No,” the United boss said.

“That’s something that we can develop, and we are going to develop with time, with experience and living these experiences together.

“I don’t consider that a weakness, I consider that a huge potential to be developed.”

Asked what the weaknesses of his team are, Mourinho retorted: “I don’t tell you. But if you ask the oracles, the oracles will tell you.”

