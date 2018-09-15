Jose Mourinho admits he is “completely in the dark” about the motives of Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, but insists the midfielder has never told him that he wants to leave Manchester United.

A cloud hangs over the club-record signing a month into the 2018-19 campaign, with reports of a tense relationship with the manager compounded by an apparent desire to move on.

Pogba even reportedly told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward of his wish to leave Old Trafford as Barcelona circled, while the midfielder has so far avoided publicly committing to a side he returned to in 2016.

Former captain Gary Neville says that, as a fan, he would be happy to see the 25-year-old leave if his focus was not on United, but Mourinho says the World Cup winner has not told him that he wants to go.

The Portuguese explained: “Paul came back after the World Cup in the week before we started the Premier League, so we are together for about two months or so.

“He never told me he wants to leave. Never. So, I can only comment on what is real for me, not in what I read, not in what I listen.

“I have no direct relation with the people that write or the people that listen.

“I have a direct relation with the players – not (just) Paul, the players – and he never told me he wants to leave.”

Asked if he thought Pogba wanted to stay, Mourinho retorted: “If he doesn’t tell me he wants to leave, it’s because he wants to stay. That’s my conclusion, no?”

The United manager will also take what he reads about Pogba’s agent with a pinch of salt until implication becomes explicit.

Earlier this year Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed Raiola offered the France international to him, with chatter continuing to bubble along into other opportunities in terms of moving.

“If I watch Mr Raiola on the screen saying the player wants to leave, and that he is organising a way for him to try to leave or so on, then I will believe,” Mourinho said.

“But in this moment, I am completely in the dark.

“The only thing that is clear for me is that the player never – in all these days we are together – told me he wants to leave.”

Pogba has, though, previously said that he would be fined if he opened up about his happiness, while over the international break he said “who knows what will happen in the next few months?”

“You have to ask him,” Mourinho said when asked about such comments. “As a manager, I tell you the truth.

“That’s his problem, that’s his relation(ship) with the media – not with me. I am not going to comment on that.”

