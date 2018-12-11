Mourinho makes passionate defence of his commitment to Man Utd

Jose Mourinho has launched a passionate defence of his attitude towards his job as Manchester United manager.



The Portuguese coach has come under criticism for his style of football and treatment of key players, but provided an emphatic defence of his commitment to the club.

Ahead of United’s Champions League clash with Valencia on Wednesday night, Mourinho reiterated his passion for the Red Devils.

“I don’t speak with [Valencia owner] Peter [Lim] about Valencia and his club,” Mourinho said. “But sometimes there is a perception, not in Valencia, all over the world, that the fans care more about the club than the professionals, and that is totally wrong, is totally wrong.

“Nobody in Manchester or connected with Manchester cares more about the club than myself. And three years ago I was not in Manchester and was far from being connected with Manchester. We the professionals feel everything, every day, every second, so Peter Lim, [Valencia coach] Marcelino, all of them, are the ones really living the moment every second.”

United have included youngsters James Garner and Mason Greenwood in their traveling party for the match, and Mourinho confirmed he intends to give the former a place on the bench.

“No, they don’t start,” he said. “Garner will be on the bench and Mason is the extra player.

“We have players who need to play and want to play. We are going to play with only from players of the first team.”

Mourinho also assessed the significance of the injury to Valencia’s Portuguese midfielder Goncalo Guedes, who is set to miss the clash.

“From what I understand he is having some physical problems. He only plays in high intensity so it is a problem for his style and quality of play. He is a good player for Valencia, for the Spanish league and of course for Portugal.”