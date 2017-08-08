Mourinho makes Perisic admission as Man Utd hopes disappear

Jose Mourinho has finally admitted defeat in his efforts to bring Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic to Manchester United.

United had made the Croatia international one of their top targets of the summer, but after a lengthy chase, it seems the former Wolfsburg man looks set to stay at the San Siro and sign a bumper new contract.

United had one offer, believed to be £35million, rejected by Inter for the 28-year-old and were determined to hold out for their £48million valuation.

However, United never upped their bid and despite plenty of conjecture surrounding the potential deal, Mourinho has now accepted he won’t be bringing the player to Old Trafford.

“That’s football,” Mourinho said when asked why United had failed to capture the winger.

“If I was playing against Inter tomorrow I’d want to win.

“They’re strong, they put up a good defence to keep someone who’s an important player for them. That’s football.”

United have signed Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic so far this summer, and it seems they are now ready to move on to other targets after the failure to land Perisic.

Mourinho has already spoken about Gareth Bale as a possible target, while Tuesday’s Paper Talk suggests a deal for a Tottenham man could be on the agenda.

Mourinho wishes Spalletti well

New Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was insistent that the 28-year-old stayed at the San Siro this summer and discussing the Italian, Mourinho told Sport Mediaset that he wishes him success.

“The truth is that since I left, all Inter coaches have had the same messages from me,” Mourinho said.

“I want them to win trophies for the Interisti, and when I say Interisti what I mean is us.

“Spalletti received the same message I gave to Gasperini, Ranieri, Mazzarri, with all those who came to Inter there are too many to name.

“I hope Luciano can give stability to the team and win something for us.”