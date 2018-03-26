Umtiti leaning towards Man Utd thanks to Mourinho charm offensive

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is reportedly edging ever closer to a move to Manchester United – and it’s all thanks to Jose Mourinho.

The France defender’s representative held talks with Barcelona last week about a new deal that would see his wages significantly rise and his current €60million exit fee replaced by a far greater one.

It was suggested the French international is asking for a wage rise which would see him earn in excess of €9m-a-season – something which the Catalan giants are reluctant to agree to.

Mundo Deportivo claimed last week that Barca have little room to manoeuvre when it comes to their wage structure and, as such, fears are mounting the player could be lured to Old Trafford.

And the saga has taken another twist with the news that Mourinho has already promised the player that United are ready and willing to meet his wage demands – with Catalan paper Sport claiming the United boss made a personal call to try and woo the former Lyon man last week.

The Spanish outlet suggests Mourinho personally offered Umtiti these wages in a private phone call and that the centre-back has had his head turned. Mourinho is now believed to have been in regular contact with the former Lyon man to try and convince him to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Umtiti is now ‘distancing himself’ from a future in Catalonia and Barca are scouring the market for possible replacements, with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar and Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt their top two targets.

The paper says that unless Barca match United’s wages offer, he will move on this summer, though teasingly, it does suggest the arrival of his France teammate Antoine Griezmann at the Nou Camp could help convince him to stay.

