Mourinho makes Pogba demands for Man Utd’s clash with Valencia

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he expects Paul Pogba to step up and play a major role in Manchester United’s clash with Valencia on Wednesday night.

The pair’s relationship at United has been the subject of intense scrutiny recently, but Mourinho confirmed he had faith in the World Cup winner to be instrumental in their final Champions League group game.

Mourinho told reporters: “I am looking for him to play well, and for him to have a good impact on the game and the team.

“I hope that people like Paul and a couple of others that are normally in the team, I hope they can have a good impact on the team.”

Pogba was not involved in United’s 4-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, and was only a second-half substitute in the draw against Arsenal, meaning Wednesday’s encounter will be his first start for the Red Devils since 1st December.

Meanwhile, Mourinho also claimed that nobody cares more about Manchester United than himself, while also providing an update on his relationship with striker Romelu Lukaku.