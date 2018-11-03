Jose Mourinho has vowed to help a rejuvenated Anthony Martial continue his journey to becoming a top player – but has urged the forward to end doubts over his future by signing a contract extension at Manchester United.

Just a few months ago it seemed a matter of when rather than if the talented forward would be heading for pastures new, with questions lingering over the 23-year-old’s happiness and relationship with the United manager.

Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley said in June that his client wanted to leave Old Trafford and it is understood Mourinho was willing to sell the forward in the summer – a time when the Portuguese fined him for the way he left their American pre-season tour for the birth of his second child.

Reports have bubbled along about the forward’s future with his contract expiring next summer and, while United are almost certain to trigger the one-year extension clause, Mourinho now wants Martial tied down for longer.

“I don’t belong to the discussions of contracts,” the United boss said.

“To be honest, I don’t even know their contracts in the sense of numbers and I’m really happy with that, of not participating in these kinds of discussions.

“So, obviously, I hope they will agree. Obviously, I hope.

“One thing is that he’s a talented player that everybody knows he is – since he was in Monaco, everybody knows he was a talented player.

“Another thing is, a talented player with consistency and understanding of what a football match is in the globality.

“So, when you reach that level or when you are almost reaching that level, it’s when you become a player – what I say, a top player.

“Because one thing is top talent, another is top player.

“So, when he is now much closer to being a top player, obviously I would like him to stay.

“I know the club wants him very much to stay, so hopefully he is going to stay.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, has named the three sides he expects to challenge for the Premier League title as he assessed United’s hopes for the season.

