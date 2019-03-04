Mourinho makes shock Man Utd admission, drops Real Madrid hint

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he feels he has ‘unfinished business’ at Manchester United, and dropped a hint over a possible Real Madrid return.

Mourinho was axed by United in December when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over and immediately changed the fortunes of the club.

The Portuguese manager has been linked with a number of jobs, including a return to Real Madrid, and Mourinho didn’t deny that he could head back to the Bernabeu next season.

‘To (Real Madrid) a club that I have been before? If I think the right club, the right structure, the right ambitions, I will have no problem at all,” he told BeIN Sport.

“I think it’s really a reason of pride when a club where you worked before wanting you back.

‘The only club where I feel that (I have unfinished business) is in relation to Manchester United.

“The moment I left with what I think I could have achieved and the improvement of a few things but all the other clubs I have the best possible feeling, which is I gave everything.”

Mourinho also discussed his decision to sell Mo Salah and the Kepa-Sarri saga.