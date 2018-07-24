Mourinho makes U-turn over £89.3m Man Utd star – but won’t sell to PL club

Jose Mourinho is willing to let Anthony Martial leave Manchester United this summer but only to a club outside the Premier League, according to reports.

Philippe Lamboley, who represents the United forward, stated last month that his client wished to leave Old Trafford.

Lamboley said that “Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,” adding that “he is under contract and that Manchester United will have the last word”.

And the Guardian now claims that Mourinho has decided that if Martial does not want to play for United anymore than maybe a move away from Old Trafford ‘should at least be explored’.

The Frenchman has been unhappy about the amount of playing time he has been afforded under Mourinho after only starting 19 matches in all competitions last campaign.

The report continues by saying that if Mourinho does change his initial stance of not wanting to let Martial leave, then a club abroad would be his preferred choice.

Martial has 12 months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford with the club having an option to extend it for a further year if they want.

A separate report in the Sunday Times has said that United will not consider anything less than €100m (£89.3m) for the winger – a fee they feel is justified once they trigger the 12-month option on his deal.

When asked recently about Martial’s desire to leave United, Mourinho replied: “I would like to be in Los Angeles now and I am in San Jose.

“You cannot do whatever you want in life. I would love to arrive in LA, to train in LA and play all my five matches in LA, and then don’t travel, don’t change hotel and then go back to Manchester.

“I would like to play against Leicester on Sunday but I have to play on Friday, so you don’t get always in life what you want.”