Man Utd won’t sign players ‘worried by weather’ – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says he has “no interest” in signing anyone whose desire to play for Manchester United is tempered by concerns over location and weather.

While the Portuguese’s first season in the Old Trafford hot seat has brought success in the EFL Cup and Community Shield, Champions League qualification remains in the balance.

Returning to European football’s top table remains the overriding objective, but plans to bolster United’s squad are under way behind the scenes.

Mourinho has given executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward “difficult” but realistic targets, with the manager sure they will “do something interesting” to improve the squad as talk over a summer move for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann persists.

The France international has previously spoken about concerns over English weather and Mourinho gave short shift to suggestions that the allure of other cities could influence targets.

“If a player wants to move to London, enjoy London – we don’t want you,” Mourinho said.

“If the first thing you think is where you’re going to live, well, think Los Angeles.

“Galaxy would be the first choice and then Vitoria Setubal, go to the beach every day. There are beautiful places to live and to play.

“We want people who are really engaged with the first contact.

“We want people that if I call some guy or if Mr Woodward calls some player or some agent, we want people who are immediately engaged, immediately dreaming about coming.

“This is the profile of players we want. If you don’t want to come to us, good luck, enjoy your other club.”

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and Atletico defender Jose Gimenez are others linked to a club whose attractiveness will go up a notch with Champions League qualification.