Mourinho: Mata fits in with my Manchester United philosophy

Jose Mourinho says that Juan Mata suits his tactics at Manchester United but not at Chelsea as they are trying to play a “different way”.

Mata was expected to be discarded by Mourinho as he was sold during his Chelsea tenure, but the Portuguese manager claims that the Spaniard’s style is a perfect fit at the Old Trafford club.

“[Chelsea] were playing in a defensive block when we won the title in 2014-15, and it’s one thing having players for that and another having players trying to play in a different way and we are trying to play in a different way,” said Mourinho.

“The football I want to play and the profile at Man Utd and what I want to do in this club is completely different situation.

“In my project at Chelsea he was a good player. In my project at Man Utd he is a very good player.

“There are big differences. At Man Utd I have no players to play transitional football.

“We are trying to play in a different way. It is very adapted to his qualities. He has found a natural habitat for his football.”