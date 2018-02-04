Mourinho, Mata excited about impact of Sanchez at Man Utd

Jose Mourinho and Juan Mata have both praised the instant impact Alexis Sanchez has had at Manchester United after he netted his first goal for the club.

Sanchez put in a lively individual display overall as Huddersfield were seen off 2-0 and Mourinho reflected: “He was really enjoying the dynamic of the team and the dynamic he was giving to the team.

“I don’t think it is a dream goal for Alexis – every player prefers to score a penalty. But it also shows his attention to detail, his reaction and his desire. So for me, that’s fine.”

Mata was also pleased for Sanchez as he capped a man-of-the-match performance on his home debut with a goal.

“It is important (to get your first goal), you know? When you’re an attacking player and you arrive to a new club you feel like the sooner you score the better,” Mata told MUTV.

“We are so happy for him, he scored a goal and he created a lot of things, so we’re happy to have him with us.”

