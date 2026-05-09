Jose Mourinho has told Florentino Perez that he is the man capable of restoring professionalism, unity and control at Real Madrid amid growing unrest behind the scenes at Estadio Bernabeu, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, with the Portuguese manager also giving his take on Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

The legendary Portuguese coach remains close to Perez despite leaving Real Madrid in 2013 following a turbulent three-year spell in charge.

At the time, it was widely believed that Mourinho and Perez had fallen out during the latter stages of his reign, but both men have repeatedly insisted over the years that their relationship remained intact.

TEAMtalk understands that connection and mutual respect have now led Perez to seriously consider Mourinho as part of Madrid’s managerial succession planning, as we revealed last month.

Sources close to Estadio Bernabeu have confirmed that Madrid are preparing to replace Alvaro Arbeloa this summer after his appointment as successor to Xabi Alonso failed to convince key figures within the club hierarchy.

However, Madrid continue to hold Arbeloa in extremely high regard, and there is a possibility he could remain at the club in another capacity – potentially even as part of Mourinho’s coaching staff should the Portuguese return.

We can reveal that the increasing concerns around discipline, dressing-room harmony and squad management have pushed Perez and senior Madrid officials towards prioritising a more experienced figure.

Several elite managerial names have been discussed extensively internally in recent weeks.

Zinedine Zidane remains admired by the Madrid hierarchy, but he is still expected to become the next head coach of the France national team once Didier Deschamps eventually steps aside.

If that happens, Deschamps himself would become a realistic option, and TEAMtalk understands that his name has also been strongly considered.

Jurgen Klopp has likewise been discussed due to his experience managing elite dressing rooms and success at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

However, Mourinho has emerged as one of the most serious candidates.

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What Mourinho and Perez have discussed about Real Madrid situation

Sources have told us that Mourinho, currently managing Benfica, has already held lengthy conversations with Perez regarding Madrid’s current situation, including further talks this week.

During those discussions, Perez is understood to have updated Mourinho on several issues affecting the squad, including the recent training-ground clash between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The ongoing situation surrounding Kylian Mbappe has also been a major topic internally.

The Madrid hierarchy are increasingly frustrated with the treatment Mbappe has received from sections of the fanbase and believe that the club needs a strong, authoritative figure capable of reconnecting the dressing room, supporters and wider institution.

Sources state Mourinho believes he can be that figure.

The 63-year-old is convinced that his personality, experience and demanding standards would quickly restore order and harmony within the squad.

However, we can reveal Mourinho has also made his own demands clear during discussions with Perez.

The Portuguese coach wants significantly greater involvement in Madrid’s football structure than previous managers have been granted, particularly regarding recruitment and transfer strategy.

That request is now part of ongoing talks as Madrid continue assessing who they believe is best placed to lead the club into its next era.

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