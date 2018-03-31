Mourinho mystified by Man Utd star’s complete fall from grace

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he has no idea why Paul Pogba has become an £89million Manchester United flop.

The France midfielder has been subbed and axed recently by the United boss after a complete loss of form.

But when quizzed why Pogba is performing so badly, Mourinho said: “Ask him. Ask him, when you get a chance, what he thinks about it.”

The pair appear to have fallen out since Mourinho subbed the club’s record signing during the loss at Tottenham back in January.

The 25-year-old has since started four games on the bench, while Pogba has also annoyed Mourinho by claiming that the United players were not happy with his tactics.

Pogba, however, looked a different player in midweek when he starred for France in their 3-1 win in Russia, scoring a spectacular free-kick and providing an assist.

The midfielder will be hoping to return to the United starting XI when the Red Devils host Swansea on Saturday.