Mourinho names Martial among four stars he wants to keep at Man Utd

Anthony Martial has been offered hope of salvaging his Manchester United career after Jose Mourinho named him as one of four soon-to-be-out-of-contract stars he wants to keep.

The Frenchman’s future has been shrouded in doubt over recent months, with claims made over an outrageous agreement with Monaco preventing his exit from the club.

Nonetheless, Martial continues to be linked with moves away from the club, with Inter Milan the latest club to be linked with his signature on Monday.

The forward has not always seen eye-to-eye with Mourinho and was fined for the way he went about returning from United’s American pre-season tour for the birth of his second child.

However, with Martial’s deal running out next summer – though the club have an option to extend it by another years – it appears his future looks destined to be away from Old Trafford.

And with the contracts of Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata also running down, Mourinho has insisted he wants to keep the quartet at the club beyond next summer.

“I hope they will stay,” Mourinho said when asked about the foursome.

“We had a similar conversation last season about Marouane (Fellaini) and I was always saying ‘I hope he stays, I believe he stays’.

“I say the same and I hope that they stay. Of course, I am happy with the players.

“David is David (De Gea), no need of more words.”

Mourinho was asked in more detail about Shaw, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

“Luke’s evolution makes us believe he goes in the right direction and of course I want to keep him,” Mourinho added.

“Juan and Ander, even if they are not playing or not playing a lot, not starting matches, by the personality point-of-view and character point-of-view, by what they represent in the modern society in football, they are almost unique pieces that I also don’t want to lose.”

