Jose Mourinho admitted Juventus were the better side in the wake of Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to the Serie A champions.

A goal from Paulo Dybala in the first half was enough for Juventus to clinch a win at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo providing the assist on his return to his former home.

Mourinho, speaking to BT Sport, reserved high praise for United’s opponents, picking out two defenders who impressed in particular.

“In the other side there was huge quality,” he said. “Sometimes people look for Ronaldo or Dybala but in a top team you have to look to Chiellini and Bonucci. I think Juventus is this type of team that when they are in front it’s very difficult.

“I think our attacking players, things were not coming. But everyone tried, everyone was strong mentally to try until the end. Juventus felt it and they ended the game with an extra central defender to add to the amazing Chiellini and Bonucci.

“It was a really difficult match for us. I thought we could take something but it was not possible.”

Despite the negative result, Mourinho was adamant that his side did not give too much respect to their Turin-based opponents.

“I don’t think so. I tried not to. With the team we played it was to let the boys feel positive and take the positive feeling from our match at Stamford Bridge.

“But Juventus is a different level of quality, I have to be honest. A level of quality, stability, experience, know how. The base of the team they have Bonucci and Chiellini.

“That’s the base that allows them to play with the freedom in attack. ‘Lose the ball, no problem, we are here’.

“We could deserve a goal for the effort of the boys but it was not possible. I have no complaints with my boys. I have a positive feeling for their effort.”

United are second in Group H after three games, with one win, one draw and one loss. Juventus top the group having won all of their matches so far.

