Jose Mourinho has berated his Manchester United side for lacking two key things during their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

Boos greeted the final whistle at Old Trafford, such was the home side’s listless performance against a side without a Premier League win for 10 weeks.

Roy Hodgson’s men threatened to leave United with all three points for the first time since 1989, but Palace had to make do with a 0-0 as the hosts failed to get the win they desperately needed to kick-start their campaign.

Mourinho’s men are now an eye-watering 14 points behind table-topping Manchester City and, more worryingly, let this great chance to reduce the gap to the top four pass.

“Frustrating. The objective was to start well this period of eight matches until December. We did not win one point, we lost two,” Mourinho told BBC Sport.

“We knew where they close down and knew where the spaces were, we did not have enough aggression or intensity to kill. We gave the opponent time to have he ball and did not press enough. We gave them moments to breath, relax and for the time to go. We did not press enough.”

The Portuguese was quick to identify that confidence and urgency were missing from the performance.

“Confidence or urgency is in the last part of the game. You go direct, go for long balls and for the second balls in the dangerous positions. We did not start with a lack of conference but extra confidence. When you are at home, you want to win it and you keep going until you do.

“The objective is to try to improve the team and players with difference characteristics to game the dynamic of the game.”