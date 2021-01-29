Jose Mourinho has backed one Tottenham star to bounce back from his error againt Liverpool and insists he will start the game at Brighton this weekend.

Spurs crashed to a 3-1 defeat against the champions on Thursday night, having made a string of defensive mistakes.

One of those errors was made by Wales star Joe Rodon, who was handed a surprise starting spot for the game.

His mistake at the back post allowed Sadio Mane to nip in and net Liverpool’s decisive third goal.

Rodon has been largely impressive when called on this season, although Thursday night was just his third Premier League start.

But despite his error, Mourinho insists the 23-year-old will play against the Seagulls on Sunday.

“Next game he plays for sure,” Mourinho said of Rodon.

“He showed good personality, good concentration, was good on the ball. First half building well and going for duels. Not a coward for not to assume the duels. A brave boy to go for every duel, even against difficult opponents like they are.

“For me his performance was very, very good, very solid. He made one mistake. Unlucky that it leads to their third goal, the goal that basically ends the game.

“When I have a player who makes one mistake, it doesn’t matter how big the mistake was, but completely out of the context of a very good, solid performance I only have to support the player and protect the player and the best way to do that is to play the next game for sure.

“The third goal hurts me because it was a mistake by a kid who played very, very well. Joe Rodon played very, very well, so I feel very sorry for him and I’m happy with him.”

