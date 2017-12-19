Mourinho names two conditions as Darmian nears Man Utd exit

Matteo Darmian has reportedly been told he is free to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window – providing two conditions are met.

The versatile Italy full-back has fallen out of favour this season and has made just four appearances in the Premier League, with Antonio Valencia nailing down the right-back berth and Ashley Young enjoying a surprise renaissance at left-back.

Jose Mourinho admitted at the weekend that any unhappy player would be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January as Mourinho looks to clear the decks ahead of some possible new additions.

And with a left-back among the United manager’s immediate priorities, it’s claimed Juventus have asked the Red Devils about the availability of Darmian.

Juve were thought to be in the running to sign Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko – also a target for Liverpool – but it is thought their difficulty in agreeing a deal has led the Serie A champions to Darmian’s door.

And according to Calciomercato, Mourinho has told Darmian he can leave if they meet his €17million asking price. However, that’s not the only stipulation Mourinho has put on his potential sale, with the United boss also telling Juve he will only sanction the player’s sale once he has brought in a replacement.

United have been linked with the likes of Danny Rose and Ryan Sessegnon as they look to bring in a new left-back, and discussing possible new additions, the United boss said last week: “I’m not a big defender of the January market but there are players and situations that sometimes you have the chance to do and you shouldn’t lose that chance.

“I don’t like the January market just to buy, but if you can buy in January a player that you would buy in June or July and you have the chance to get him a few months before, then great.”

And Mourinho also admitted there could be departures when he added: “I think for the right price.

“That’s my approach as a manager. I think every player has a price.

“If a player is not happy, if a player brings with him the request with the number that we consider a good number for us – like with Memphis and Morgan – I would never say no.”

