Mourinho names two key reasons behind decision to sell Salah

Jose Mourinho has revealed the thought process behind his decision to sell Mohamed Salah to Roma when he was Chelsea boss in 2016.

Salah arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2013 and scored just two goals in 13 league appearances, and he spent time on loan at Fiorentina and Roma before being sold to the latter.

The Egypt international proceeded to set Serie A alight, amassing a combined 28 goals and assists in the 2016/17 campaign.

A €42million move to Liverpool followed that summer, and he hit sensational goalscoring form with the Reds straight away, netting 44 goals in all competitions and helping his new side reach the Champions League final.

Mourinho, though, does not feel any regret about his decision to sell the former Basel man, citing his lack of experience and willingness to adapt as the two reasons he let him go.

“I asked Chelsea to sign Mohamed Salah, he was inexperienced and not prepared physically to adapt to the style of play in Premier league,” Mourinho told beIN Sports.

“Now, he is physically and mentally strong and well adapted to Premier League because he went to Italy and gained experience.

“He is a wonderful person and I wanted him to stay at Chelsea but he was looking for more minutes.”