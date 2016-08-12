Mourinho not interested in discussing suspended Pogba

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United debut will be delayed by a week after the FA announced he would miss Sunday’s game at Bournemouth through suspension.

United secured Pogba’s return to Old Trafford to great fanfare earlier this week, signing him from Juventus in an £89million move.

But his second debut for the club will not come on the south coast after the Football Association listed him among four players to be banned for the opening weekend.

The FA used Twitter to say that the ban relates to two yellow cards issued in last season’s Coppa Italia. The second card came in the final, which was his last game for Juventus.

His debut is now likely to be against Southampton, at Old Trafford, next Friday.

With the #PLkickoff this weekend, did you know four players are serving suspensions? More: https://t.co/WdgvxQNcmZ pic.twitter.com/L9YIZ6P8HT — The FA (@FA) August 12, 2016

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted he did not know when signing Pogba that he would miss the season opener and only received confirmation on Wednesday.

Asked at his pre-match press conference when he found out, Mourinho said: “Two days ago.

“I knew the situation with the yellow cards but I didn’t know at that time if an accumulation of yellow cards (in Italy) would bring a player suspension (in England).

“I didn’t know if a suspension from Italian football would be for the corresponding competition in England, which would be the first FA Cup match. I didn’t know so I was waiting for the decision.”

The Portuguese was in no mood to elaborate on the record signing’s absence, though.

“I don’t speak about him. He’s suspended,” he said.

“I don’t speak about suspended players or injured players, I speak only about the ones that are ready to play.

“So I forget Paul for a few days.”