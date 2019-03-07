Mourinho offers reaction to Man Utd’s stunning result against PSG

Jose Mourinho has congratulated former club Manchester United after their stunning 3-1 win over PSG which helped them reach the last eight of the Champions League.

Parachuted in for the rest of the season when Mourinho was sacked in December, the 1999 treble hero has presided over a remarkable upturn in fortunes.

Solskjaer has lost just one of 17 matches since taking over and managed to render that 2-0 loss to Paris St Germain meaningless by overseeing an extraordinary last-16 second leg win in France.

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp spot-kick sealed a 3-1 win that saw United make history and progress to the quarter-finals on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

“[Ajax] were not afraid to play at the Bernabeu, the young guys, they showed great attitude, they put the needle in the wound,” Mourinho said.

“Ajax and Manchester United results are phenomenal results.”