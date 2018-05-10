Mourinho offers three guarantees over Pogba’s Man Utd future

Jose Mourinho has spoken openly about the future of Paul Pogba amid talk the midfielder has been offered to PSG this summer.

The France midfielder has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few months with Mourinho failing to get the best out of the player and occasionally leaving him on the bench or even bringing him off during his more ineffective performances.

That has led to strong suggestions that his agent Mino Raiola is looking to move him on this summer, but when asked if the club would consider his sale this summer, the United boss was keen to end rumours that Pogba wouldn’t be at Old Trafford next season.

“I think he’s going to be here next season. That’s my feeling,” Manchester United boss Mourinho responded.

“I can give the guarantee that I don’t want him to leave, the guarantee that the club doesn’t want to sell him, and I can give you the guarantee that we don’t have any approach from him or his agent or from any club.

“In this moment, for me, he’s staying, yes.”

When asked to assess his own performances for United recently, Pogba admitted there was always room for improvement.

“You always want to be at the top every game, to improve every game and I think I am still improving,” Pogba told Sky Sports.

“I can still do better. I am not young but I can still improve, learn and get more experience. I will get better and better during the next year.

“It’s been not difficult. It’s something that didn’t happen in the past, it’s not something I’m used to, but everyone has to go through this, it makes you stronger and makes you realise you have to work hard, because anything can happen.

“It’s affected me in a good way. When you go through it, you just have to work and keep believing in yourself and respond on the pitch.”

Speculation surrounding Pogba is likely to swirl around for most of the summer, and reports that Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is keen on a move to Old Trafford are likely only to strengthen talk the Frenchman could be moved on.

