Mourinho on collision course with Man Utd chiefs over £84m swoop

Jose Mourinho is reportedly set for showdown talks with Ed Woodward over Manchester United’s plan to bring Gareth Bale to the club.

The Wales winger has regularly been linked with a move to Old Trafford and with his time at Real Madrid seemingly set to come to an end this summer, Bale’s name has popped up once again.

The player was named by Woodward as one of the club’s “dream signings” a year ago, but with that now becoming closer to reality amid talk he has been put up for sale for £84million, it may be that United executive vice-chairman has a new obstacle to overcome in Mourinho.

According to Saturday’s Marca, Mourinho has met with Woodward to try and talk him out of a move for the player, saying the £84million would be better spent elsewhere.

The reports cites Bale’s injury record as Mourinho’s major reservation against signing the player, while the imminent capture of Alexis Sanchez, means the United boss’ need to add more creativity to his attack has also nullified his interest in Bale.

