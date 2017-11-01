Mourinho on McTominay selection; gives Lingard injury update

Jose Mourinho explained his decision to start Scott McTominay and insisted Jesse Lingard was fine, following Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Benfica.

United recorded their fourth successive Champions League win of the campaign in downing the Portuguese outfit at Old Trafford and while most of the talk was around the decision to take their second penalty off Romelu Lukaku, Mourinho insisted he was happy with the performance.

“I’m more than happy. We changed a lot of players, we broke the natural dynamic of the team and the routines of the team,” he said.

“We played a kid from the academy (Scott McTominay), we scored two, didn’t concede. Three more points, (up to) 12, more money for the club because every victory means money.”

Asked if the youngster was ready in the lead-up to kick-off, Mourinho told BT Sport: “Yeah. And we have only three midfield players at the moment.

“We managed to give 60 minutes rest to [Nemanja] Matic at Swansea and [Ander] Herrera has played every match since.

“It is time for Herrera to have a break and at the same time Scott is working, coming, playing minutes.

“Today is a big occasion for him. If we play him it is because we believe in him and he’s ready.”

Mourinho was asked about Lingard’s half-time withdrawal amid claims he had suffered an injury and the United boss continued: “No significant injuries, just something in Jesse (Lingard)’s back but nothing important. I’m more than happy.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho claimed not to remember his chatting hand gesture after the goal, but it would be easy to perceive it as another jibe at the doubters.

The United boss used his programme notes to get in a dig at the supporters he felt did not fully back his side in Saturday’s win against Tottenham, while his post-match interview with BT Sport saw him take aim at “specialists”.

“We didn’t qualify yet? Not yet,” he said, having apparently not heard that CSKA Moscow had won in Basel to delay United’s inevitable progress.

“Four victories and it’s not enough, so we must get that point. Two matches, we must get that one.

“You know, it’s better for the specialists to comment on the game than for me to give my opinion.

“I am paid to work and to do my best, which I do everyday, and the specialists they are paid to comment on my work so let them comment.