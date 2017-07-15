Mourinho opens up on Man Utd’s failed Alvaro Morata move

Jose Mourinho has refused to blame Ed Woodward after Manchester United’s failed attempts to land Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

United saw two bids for the Spain striker rejected earlier this summer, with Real – who did not want to sell Morata – reportedly demanding €80million for the player.

United, of course, went on to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton, and while Mourinho refused to discuss their interest in Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, he did confirm the club had been looking to buy Morata.

The Real Madrid star is ironically now training just metres away from what could have been his new team-mates at UCLA’s campus.

“I don’t like to speak about players who aren’t ours, because Morata is not our player,” Mourinho said when questioned about the failed move.

“I am nobody to speak about players from Real Madrid. Yes, we have had interest, that is obvious and it’s public.

“We have not come to an economic agreement, that is obvious as well. But it’s Real Madrid’s right to ask for their players the amount of money that they want.

“We do not determine what the price is of a player of Real Madrid, Real Madrid do that.

“And we didn’t arrive at an agreement with Real Madrid.

“I do not criticise Madrid and I am not going to criticise my board because my board has made the offer, and they have tried to reach an agreement during a time, and they didn’t come to an agreement. It’s simple.”