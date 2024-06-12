Jose Mourinho has requested a double raid on Tottenham, though while one deal is very much ON, rejection in the audacious second move will prompt Fenerbahce to target a fallen Chelsea winger instead, according to reports.

Mourinho was installed as the new Fenerbahce boss on June 1. The legendary manager has already won league titles in four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy, Spain) and will aim to make it five in Turkey.

Fenerbahce remarkably racked up 99 points in the Super Lig last season, though even more remarkable is the fact they finished runners-up to Galatasaray with 102 points.

Fenerbahce hope the addition of Mourinho will put them over the edge and the 61-year-old is already sanctioning moves in the market.

According to reports out of Turkey, Mourinho has personally requested the signing of disgruntled Tottenham midfielder, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Mourinho orders Hojbjerg reunion; Tottenham greenlight granted

Mourinho is the manager who brought Hojbjerg to Spurs back in 2020 and now aims to sign the Denmark international for a second time.

Tottenham are open to offers for Hojbjerg who was mainly used from the bench under Ange Postecoglou last season. Bids in the £15m range are expected to be accepted.

Atletico Madrid have reignited their interest in the 28-year-old, though now face stiff competition from Fenerbahce who are actively working on the move.

Turkish reports claim Fenerbahce’s sporting director, Mario Branco, is in discussions with Tottenham over Hojbjerg’s transfer.

Furthermore, board member Acun Ilıcalı and club president Ali Koc are due to fly to England to help seal the deal.

Adding fuel to the transfer fire is the claim Hojbjerg is open to making the move to Turkey and reuniting with Mourinho.

Crazy forward deals wanted

The story doesn’t end there, however, with Fenerbahce and Mourinho aiming high when also attempting to sign Son Heung-min too.

In reality, Fenerbahce stand very little chance of prising the Spurs talisman out of north London despite the fact his current contract only has one year left to run.

Fenerbahce are fully aware a move for the South Korean ace and Tottenham captain is hugely ambitious, though there’s no harm in posing the question anyway.

If as expected the Son door slams firmly shut, it’s suggested Fenerbahce will move their attention across London and to Chelsea.

READ MORE: When is the summer 2024 transfer window? Everything you need to know

Raheem Sterling is their high profile back-up plan if Son eludes them and Fenerbahce chiefs have already met with the Chelsea man’s agents.

Sterling was not a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge last season and the potential arrival of Michael Olise would push him even further down the pecking order.

There has been speculation Chelsea are open to cashing in on Sterling and joining Mourinho at Fenerbahce would represent an interesting, albeit surprising, opportunity.

Of course, the biggest barriers to a deal would be financial ones. Chelsea will demand a sizeable fee for the winger whose current deal still has three years left to run.

Furthermore, Sterling would need to take a gigantic pay cut on the reported £325,000-a-week he currently pockets with the Blues.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham terminate contract of one of the worst signings in Premier League history