Mourinho outlines Zlatan plan for Man Utd’s trip to Leicester

Jose Mourinho has hinted he plans to start Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Leicester as the Manchester United striker continues his return to full fitness.

The festive portion of work will have to be done without Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly, while Antonio Valencia remains absent for Saturday night’s trip to Leicester with a hamstring injury.

Mourinho is, though, able to call upon Ibrahimovic after the veteran’s speedy return from a serious knee injury, with the striker making his first start of the season with a first goal at Bristol City.

“Yes, he is an option (to start),” the United boss said. “He played one hour, a bit more.

“Could be obviously ready to start the match.

“90 minutes is probably too much, it depends on the match, but I think, yes, I think he is ready to start.”

Mourinho was less forthcoming when it came to Ryan Giggs’ criticism of United’s recruitment before his arrival, so too the FA deciding against sanctioning United or City for the post-derby fracas.

“You have to ask the people who was hit by a bottle,” he said as he left the press conference to hop on the coach to Leicester.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.