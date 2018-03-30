Mourinho pays special tribute to Zlatan after MLS switch

Jose Mourinho was full of praise for former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swedish legend moved to America.

The 36-year-old joined LA Galaxy earlier in the week and Mourinho certainly had some kind words for the attacker at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit of Swansea to Old Trafford.

“He’s a huge, big player that top football, European football is losing now – and will lose forever because he will not be back to this level of football,” Mourinho said.

“But fantastic for him in this period, I think it is a fantastic way for him not to go from being a player to being a former player.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

“I think this period with Galaxy, these couple of years, probably will be very good for him and American football.

“Because what he can do, what he can teach, what he can attract, his personality, passion for football, the level of professionalism he always has.

“Even his recovery was an example of what a professional should be, I think (what) MLS and the US as a football country is going to get is more than what Zlatan is going to get.

“Because for him I think it will be just a way for him to enjoy the last year or last couple of years of his football.”