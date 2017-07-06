Mourinho picks new Man Utd captain as Rooney nears Everton

Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Michael Carrick he will succeed Wayne Rooney as Manchester United captain.

Rooney is on the verge of sealing a £250,000 a week deal to return to Everton after 13 highly-successful years at Old Trafford.

But Rooney’s departure means United must select a new club captain – and Mourinho has reportedly handed the honour to veteran midfielder Carrick, according to The Sun – with popular Spain star Ander Herrera selected as vice captain.

Former England star Carrick, who has regularly worn the armband in the past, is likely to embark on his final year as a player before hanging up his boots. The former Tottenham man was given a contract at the end of May to keep him at Old Trafford until next summer.

Rooney, meanwhile, is closing in on a move back to Goodison Park and his agent, Paul Stretford, held further talks with Everton chairman Bill Kenwright on Wednesday.

No deal has been agreed but United may be required to pay off Rooney’s contract in order to pave the way for the forward’s exit on a free transfer.

The player has already been told he won’t travel with United on their tour of the USA which leaves from Manchester on Sunday.